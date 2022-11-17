Hop Protocol (HOP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $126,663.06

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0666 or 0.00000399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hop Protocol has a market cap of $110.45 million and $126,663.06 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.56 or 0.00566442 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,925.45 or 0.29505064 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

