Horizen (ZEN) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $131.77 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 17th. Horizen has a market cap of $131.77 million and approximately $5.53 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Horizen has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $10.10 or 0.00059882 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00236849 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00087198 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003396 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,047,625 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.