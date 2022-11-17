Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Stock Up 10.7 %

Shares of Horizon Global stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63. Horizon Global has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $8.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 48,250 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Global by 71.5% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Global by 12.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Horizon Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,912,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 28,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the first quarter worth about $65,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

