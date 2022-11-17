Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ – Get Rating) traded down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$44.11 and last traded at C$44.29. 37,649 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 28,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.73.
Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.70.
