Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,570,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the October 15th total of 31,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 90,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 55,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 2.2 %

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Shares of HST traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.87. 3,703,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,485,084. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

