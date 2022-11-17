Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the October 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

HLI traded down $1.99 on Wednesday, hitting $99.59. The company had a trading volume of 299,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,858. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.68. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $74.18 and a 12-month high of $122.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $489.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.32 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 16.33%. Analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLI. UBS Group cut their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $1,526,713.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 16.4% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

