HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,960,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the October 15th total of 11,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in HSBC by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in HSBC by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 63,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

HSBC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.58. 2,385,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,284,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.35. HSBC has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $38.61.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSBC. UBS Group raised their target price on HSBC from GBX 680 ($7.99) to GBX 700 ($8.23) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HSBC from GBX 590 ($6.93) to GBX 530 ($6.23) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $613.22.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

