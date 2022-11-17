Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Short Interest Down 12.7% in October

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,630,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the October 15th total of 8,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HPP shares. BTIG Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.82.

HPP traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,044. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

In other news, President Mark T. Lammas bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 189,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,400.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Mark T. Lammas bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 189,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,400.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 4,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,295.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,603.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 38,930 shares of company stock worth $461,550 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,812,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516,360 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,154,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,690,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,742,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,577,000 after acquiring an additional 921,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

