Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Short Interest Down 13.6% in October

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the October 15th total of 6,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 412,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.8 days. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Humacyte news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 1,522,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $6,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,930,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,720,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,422,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,788 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,577,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after acquiring an additional 176,846 shares during the period. Prescott General Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 681.4% in the 1st quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 625,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 545,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 418,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 176,839 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 115,192 shares during the period. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUMA traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $3.06. 4,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.01. Humacyte has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 9.75, a current ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Humacyte to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Humacyte to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

