Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Short Interest Down 11.5% in October

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2022

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUNGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the October 15th total of 5,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUN traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.17. 2,336,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,808. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Tudor Pickering lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank lowered Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Huntsman in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.