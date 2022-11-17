Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Short Interest Down 11.5% in October

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the October 15th total of 5,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUN traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.17. 2,336,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,808. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Tudor Pickering lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank lowered Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Huntsman in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.