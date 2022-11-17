Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Short Interest Up 9.0% in October

Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 675,300 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the October 15th total of 619,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.2 days.

Hurricane Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRCXF opened at $0.08 on Thursday. Hurricane Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.

Get Hurricane Energy alerts:

Hurricane Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops hydrocarbon resources from fractured basement reservoirs on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields located in Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licences focused on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

Receive News & Ratings for Hurricane Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurricane Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.