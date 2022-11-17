Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Short Interest Up 9.0% in October

Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 675,300 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the October 15th total of 619,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.2 days.
Hurricane Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HRCXF opened at $0.08 on Thursday. Hurricane Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.
Hurricane Energy Company Profile
