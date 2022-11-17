Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) CFO Jon Panzer Buys 11,150 Shares of Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) CFO Jon Panzer bought 11,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $33,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 107,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hyliion Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE HYLN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,839. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $7.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyliion during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Hyliion by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 13,618.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 13.9% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hyliion Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hyliion from $3.00 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.81.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

