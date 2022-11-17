Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.322 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a payout ratio of 66.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE HY traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.38. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $45.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

A number of research firms have issued reports on HY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sidoti upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 19.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 190.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Articles

