Hyzon Motors (HYZN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th.
Hyzon Motors Stock Down 10.0 %
NASDAQ HYZN opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84. Hyzon Motors has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $8.74.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush cut Hyzon Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hyzon Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Melius cut Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.03.
Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.
