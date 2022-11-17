Hyzon Motors (HYZN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2022

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZNGet Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th.

Hyzon Motors Stock Down 10.0 %

NASDAQ HYZN opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84. Hyzon Motors has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $8.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush cut Hyzon Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hyzon Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Melius cut Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYZN. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 59.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 30,540 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 25.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 31.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 22,658 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the first quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.