Hyzon Motors (HYZN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th.

Hyzon Motors Stock Down 10.0 %

NASDAQ HYZN opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84. Hyzon Motors has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $8.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush cut Hyzon Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hyzon Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Melius cut Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYZN. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 59.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 30,540 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 25.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 31.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 22,658 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the first quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

