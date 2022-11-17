iA Financial (IAG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of iA Financial (TSE: IAG) in the last few weeks:

11/10/2022 – iA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$89.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – iA Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$80.00 to C$78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – iA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – iA Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$82.00 to C$80.00.

11/10/2022 – iA Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$89.00 to C$87.00.

10/28/2022 – iA Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$81.00 to C$80.00.

10/26/2022 – iA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$73.00 to C$74.00.

Shares of TSE:IAG traded down C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$72.32. The stock had a trading volume of 368,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,127. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$73.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$68.61. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of C$58.70 and a twelve month high of C$85.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.80. The firm has a market cap of C$7.62 billion and a PE ratio of 9.89.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.15, for a total transaction of C$73,153.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,094,371.90.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

