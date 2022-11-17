ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $11.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. ICL Group traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 49375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ICL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on ICL Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICL Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,008,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after purchasing an additional 26,422 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,702,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

ICL Group Stock Performance

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.2435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.04%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.44%.

ICL Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.