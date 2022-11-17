ICW Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,805 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BUD. BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €58.00 ($59.79) to €56.00 ($57.73) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($75.26) to €74.00 ($76.29) in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.67) to €52.00 ($53.61) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 0.4 %

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

BUD traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.83. The company had a trading volume of 45,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,639. The stock has a market cap of $108.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.00. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $67.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

