Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Short Interest Update

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,770,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the October 15th total of 36,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Ideanomics Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Ideanomics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 58,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,039,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54. Ideanomics has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.90.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 268.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ideanomics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Ideanomics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

In related news, CEO Alfred Poor bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,889,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,281.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ideanomics by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 18,496 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ideanomics by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 159,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 99,617 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ideanomics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 173,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 20,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops zero emission mobility solutions for the off-highway and on-highway commercial vehicle markets in Asia and the United States. The company's Ideanomics Mobility business unit focuses on the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV) by commercial fleet operators.

