IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky Sells 10,500 Shares

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total value of $4,561,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,762,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Jay Mazelsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $426.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $356.20 and its 200 day moving average is $364.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $664.70.

Institutional Trading of IDEXX Laboratories

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.13.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Further Reading

