iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) PT Lowered to $13.00

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barrington Research to $13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 63.11% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.
iHeartMedia Trading Down 8.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $23.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 58.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.
