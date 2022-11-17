Imagin Medical (OTCMKTS:IMEXF) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Imagin Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMEXF – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 3,007 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 9,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Imagin Medical Trading Up 7.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.19.

About Imagin Medical

Imagin Medical Inc operates as a surgical imaging company focusing on bladder cancer. The company is developing the i/Blue Imaging System to meet the BLC needs of urologists. Imagin Medical Inc was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

