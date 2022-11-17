IMI (LON:IMI) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,780 ($20.92) price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($20.56) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMI presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,757.50 ($20.65).

LON:IMI opened at GBX 1,408 ($16.55) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,211.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,241.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. IMI has a 12 month low of GBX 1,069 ($12.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,878 ($22.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.67 billion and a PE ratio of 1,811.00.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

