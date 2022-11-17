Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, reports.

Immune Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Immune Therapeutics stock remained flat at $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Immune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64.

Immune Therapeutics Company Profile

Immune Therapeutics, Inc does not have significant operations. The company was formerly known as TNI BioTech, Inc and changed its name to Immune Therapeutics, Inc in October 2014. Immune Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

