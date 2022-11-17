Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, reports.
Immune Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Immune Therapeutics stock remained flat at $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Immune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64.
Immune Therapeutics Company Profile
