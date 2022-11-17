Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 131.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IMVT. UBS Group lowered shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Immunovant from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunovant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

IMVT stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.97. The stock had a trading volume of 573,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,594. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.21. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $13.48.

In other Immunovant news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 416,667 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,002.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 73,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,831,986. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Immunovant news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 416,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,002.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,805,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,831,986. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 2,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $25,639.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 997,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,894 shares of company stock valued at $178,229. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Immunovant by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

