Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of IMH stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Impac Mortgage has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

