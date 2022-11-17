indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 149,905 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,149,041 shares.The stock last traded at $7.06 and had previously closed at $6.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on INDI shares. TheStreet raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

indie Semiconductor Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $983.77 million, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Activity at indie Semiconductor

Institutional Trading of indie Semiconductor

In related news, CTO Scott David Kee sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $1,764,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 669 shares in the company, valued at $5,900.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,478,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,061,266.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Scott David Kee sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $1,764,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 430,000 shares of company stock worth $3,515,200. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 384.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.