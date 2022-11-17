ING Groep (ING) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ING Groep (NYSE: ING) recently:

11/9/2022 – ING Groep had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.46) to €16.00 ($16.49).

11/7/2022 – ING Groep had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €11.75 ($12.11) to €13.00 ($13.40). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – ING Groep had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from €15.00 ($15.46) to €15.80 ($16.29).

11/4/2022 – ING Groep had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from €14.00 ($14.43) to €12.50 ($12.89).

10/20/2022 – ING Groep had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.00 ($12.37) to €15.00 ($15.46). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – ING Groep is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – ING Groep had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €11.50 ($11.86) to €11.75 ($12.11). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – ING Groep had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €13.50 ($13.92) to €14.00 ($14.43). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ING stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.66. The company had a trading volume of 402,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,469,862. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,706,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261,755 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,262 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,621,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,841,000 after buying an additional 1,060,586 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in ING Groep by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,409,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,752,000 after buying an additional 118,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 821.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 3,275,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,492,000 after buying an additional 2,920,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

