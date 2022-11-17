Insider Buying: Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Director Purchases 3,846 Shares of Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) Director Grady Summers bought 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $15,614.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 223,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,714.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Grady Summers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 11th, Grady Summers bought 30,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00.
Arlo Technologies Price Performance
Arlo Technologies stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,230. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $11.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arlo Technologies
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on ARLO shares. BWS Financial decreased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Arlo Technologies Company Profile
Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.
Featured Articles
