Insider Buying: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) COO Acquires 10,500 Shares of Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) COO Jimmy B. Morgan acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $48,510.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 399,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,527.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Trading Down 2.7 %
BW opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.37 million, a PE ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 2.13. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BW shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.
Further Reading
