Insider Buying: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) COO Acquires 10,500 Shares of Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) COO Jimmy B. Morgan acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $48,510.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 399,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,527.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Trading Down 2.7 %

BW opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.37 million, a PE ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 2.13. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BW shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 749,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 47,242 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,928,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 24,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 17,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

