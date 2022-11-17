Insider Buying: Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Purchases $103,529.66 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $103,529.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,377,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,533,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 5,051 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $77,633.87.

On Monday, November 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 49,596 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $762,786.48.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,672 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,615.36.

On Monday, November 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,287 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,948.50.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 3,371 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.93.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,264 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $92,331.36.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.46 per share, for a total transaction of $144,600.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,574 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $140,354.84.

On Thursday, September 8th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,311 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $135,288.83.

On Tuesday, August 30th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,619 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $140,822.16.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $497.73 million and a P/E ratio of 1,534.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $17.13.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,606.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 2,703.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 15,473.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGICA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Articles

