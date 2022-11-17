Insider Buying: ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Director Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) Director Mitchell P. Rales bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,414,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,563,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ESAB Stock Performance

ESAB stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $45.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,521. ESAB Co. has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $58.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.08.

ESAB Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESAB

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ESAB in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,710,000. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,576,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth $54,191,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth $43,346,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter valued at $37,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

