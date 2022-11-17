Insider Buying: ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Director Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) Director Mitchell P. Rales bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,414,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,563,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
ESAB Stock Performance
ESAB stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $45.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,521. ESAB Co. has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $58.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.08.
ESAB Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESAB
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,710,000. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,576,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth $54,191,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth $43,346,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter valued at $37,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.
About ESAB
ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ESAB (ESAB)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.