Insider Buying: Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Director Purchases C$14,896.00 in Stock

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) Director Donald Berg bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$37.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,896.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at C$238,336.

Gildan Activewear Trading Down 2.1 %

Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$37.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.25. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$33.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIL. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

