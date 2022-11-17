Insider Buying: RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Major Shareholder Acquires 45,000 Shares of Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.44 per share, with a total value of $874,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,279,158 shares in the company, valued at $44,306,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

RE/MAX Trading Up 1.1 %

RMAX stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.94. 103,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,299. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.56 million, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.27. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $31.91.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RE/MAX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is presently 167.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RE/MAX

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RMAX shares. Stephens cut their price objective on RE/MAX from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading cut their price target on RE/MAX from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,702,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,679,000 after buying an additional 23,441 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 5.2% in the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,196,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,530,000 after buying an additional 107,586 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 5.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,089,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,198,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after purchasing an additional 35,523 shares during the period. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 16.2% in the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 830,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,039,000 after purchasing an additional 116,072 shares during the period. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RE/MAX

(Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.