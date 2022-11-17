Insider Buying: Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) Insider Buys £58,619.57 in Stock

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME – Get Rating) insider Ronald Russell bought 344,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £58,619.57 ($68,883.16).

Shares of LON:TIME opened at GBX 17.75 ($0.21) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £16.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,775.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. Time Finance plc has a 12-month low of GBX 15 ($0.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 27.69 ($0.33). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 16.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 18.46.

Time Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Asset Finance, Vehicle Finance, Loan Finance, and Invoice Finance. The company offers vendor finance, hire purchase, finance leasing, asset-based lending, and invoice finance; business loans comprising unsecured, secured, and VAT loans; property finance, including second charge mortgages, bridging loans, and specialist but-to-let loans; recovery loan schemes; and vehicle finance solutions.

