Insider Buying: United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Acquires £184.32 in Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) insider Phil Aspin acquired 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($12.03) per share, with a total value of £184.32 ($216.59).

Shares of UU opened at GBX 1,011 ($11.88) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 947.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,030.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89.

UU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($12.93) to GBX 1,025 ($12.04) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,230 ($14.45) price objective on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,080 ($12.69) to GBX 1,000 ($11.75) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Utilities Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,080.83 ($12.70).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

