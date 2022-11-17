Insider Buying: Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) Director Buys C$18,200.00 in Stock

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) Director Trent Boehm purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.64 per share, with a total value of C$18,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$430,732.12.

Western Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE WRG opened at C$3.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.71. Western Energy Services Corp. has a 52-week low of C$2.40 and a 52-week high of C$60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$119.80 million and a P/E ratio of 2.90.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$58.48 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Energy Services Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

