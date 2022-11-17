Insider Selling: Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) EVP Sells $625,000.00 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) EVP Farshad Haghighi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amkor Technology Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of AMKR opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.79. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.34.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 73,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 134,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 66,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,363,000 after buying an additional 71,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.