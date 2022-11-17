Insider Selling: Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) SVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $85,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,315 shares in the company, valued at $481,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AX traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.44. 272,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,082. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.33. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of Axos Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 605.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 812,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,907,000 after buying an additional 212,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Axos Financial

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AX shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Axos Financial to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Axos Financial to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

