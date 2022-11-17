Insider Selling: Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) CEO Sells $436,150.00 in Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $436,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,681 shares in the company, valued at $18,530,903.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $79.32 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $70.15 and a one year high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.40. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.14). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 18.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOH. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 240,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,879,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth $1,297,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.