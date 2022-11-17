Insider Selling: Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Sells 3,300 Shares of Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $89,958.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,823,275.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Caleres Trading Down 3.8 %

CAL stock opened at $26.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $958.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.76. Caleres, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $31.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.32.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $738.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.05 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.47%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAL shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Caleres in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caleres by 956.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of Caleres by 40.1% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Further Reading

