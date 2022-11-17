Insider Selling: CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) CEO Sells 57,952 Shares of Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXWGet Rating) CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 57,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $661,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,654.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CXW stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.12. 781,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,794. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic during the third quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CoreCivic during the first quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 110.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CoreCivic during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 75.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

