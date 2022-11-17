Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CFO Sells 3,436 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $295,014.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,937.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Diodes Stock Performance

DIOD stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.01. 2,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,760. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $113.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.58 and its 200 day moving average is $72.20.

Institutional Trading of Diodes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 157.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 305.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the second quarter worth $36,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the third quarter worth $47,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Diodes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

