Insider Selling: Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Director Sells $269,060.13 in Stock

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $269,060.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,839.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of DORM opened at $86.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.44 and a 200-day moving average of $95.96. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.55. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $122.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.47 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorman Products

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

