Insider Selling: Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Director Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) Director Selig Zises sold 3,500 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $153,755.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,478.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Selig Zises also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Selig Zises sold 1,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $44,340.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Selig Zises sold 2,500 shares of Esquire Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $112,925.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Selig Zises sold 4,200 shares of Esquire Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $158,676.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Selig Zises sold 3,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $116,250.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Selig Zises sold 1,540 shares of Esquire Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $60,183.20.

Esquire Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

ESQ traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $44.34. The company had a trading volume of 18,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,550. The firm has a market cap of $361.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.88. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.87 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.66.

Esquire Financial Increases Dividend

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 17.18%. On average, analysts predict that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Esquire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Esquire Financial’s payout ratio is 12.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Esquire Financial to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Esquire Financial in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Esquire Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial during the second quarter worth about $305,000. Gator Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 52.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 28.3% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 160,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 35,392 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

