Insider Selling: ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Sells 3,896 Shares of Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $711,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.31. The company had a trading volume of 242,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,105. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.31. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $112.14 and a one year high of $191.18.

Get ExlService alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExlService

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 590,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,652,000 after purchasing an additional 34,943 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in ExlService by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in ExlService by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ExlService by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About ExlService

EXLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ExlService to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ExlService from $196.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ExlService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.57.

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.