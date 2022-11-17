Insider Selling: Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Insider Sells $116,620.05 in Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) insider Carrie Johnson sold 3,253 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $116,620.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Carrie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Carrie Johnson sold 223 shares of Forrester Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $9,455.20.

Forrester Research Stock Performance

FORR stock opened at $33.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $646.75 million, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.61 and a 1-year high of $60.90.

Institutional Trading of Forrester Research

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 71.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 34,956 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 70.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Forrester Research during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 10.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,755,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,025,000 after acquiring an additional 167,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forrester Research during the first quarter worth about $412,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Forrester Research in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Forrester Research from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

