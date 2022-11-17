Insider Selling: Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) CEO Sells $2,247,945.28 in Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Fortive Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.08. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fortive by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Fortive by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Fortive by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 5.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.