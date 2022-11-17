Insider Selling: Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Director Sells $2,040,828.14 in Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total transaction of $2,040,828.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $215.68 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.74 and a 12-month high of $283.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -117.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.24 and a 200 day moving average of $190.93.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

A number of analysts have recently commented on INSP shares. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

