Insider Selling: International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Director Sells $65,205.00 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) Director Randee E. Day sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $65,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,382.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

International Seaways Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of INSW stock opened at $44.20 on Thursday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $48.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $236.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.13 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Research analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 51,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on INSW. TheStreet raised shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

