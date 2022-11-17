Insider Selling: Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) CFO Sells $143,660.00 in Stock

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.66, for a total value of $143,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,518.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lear Price Performance

LEA opened at $141.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $114.67 and a 1 year high of $195.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Lear alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Lear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Lear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Lear

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Lear from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Lear to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.54.

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.